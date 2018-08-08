Reinhard, Doris E., - 90, of Egg Harbor township, passed away on Sunday August 5, 2018. Doris was born in Somers Point to the late Benjamin and Eleanor Tubman. She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School. Doris previously lived in Northfield NJ and Melbourne Florida. She formerly was employed at Bell Telephone in Pleasantville. She was primarily a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to the beach. Doris was formerly a member of the Northfield Mothers League. She is predeceased by her beloved husband August "Augie" Reinhard and her sisters Barbara Rockelman and Kate Edwards. Doris is survived by her daughter Cathy Bubeck (Ward) and her son Steven A. Reinhard (Robin). She is also survived by her grandchildren Kristina, Rachel, Eric and Haley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doris' Life Celebration and visitation on Saturday August 11, 2018 from 11 to12noon at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave Northfield. Funeral Service will follow at 12noon. Entombment Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. Doris loved animals so it is requested that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City NJ 08226. To share your fondest memory of Doris please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com.
