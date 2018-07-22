Reitz, Rosetta Leone , - 91, of Port Republic, On Saturday, July 14, Rosetta L. Reitz, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, and all her family and friends who have gone on before. Born to Joseph and Lillie Elder in Corsica, Pennsylvania, Rosetta was the joyful wife of Fred for nearly 60 years before he left for Heaven in August 2006. Mother of Morris (Libby) of Lehigh Acres, FL, Vernon (Gail) of Bellefonte, PA, Kevin (Linda) of Wilmore, KY, and Kelly (Frank) of Port Republic, Rosetta was also grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 19. A member of Port Church, Rosetta loved her family, her friends, music, the Bible, and most of all, her Savior. She will be missed, but her legacy of loving Jesus will encourage her family and friends for years to come. A memorial service will be held at Port Church, 118 Main St., Port Republic on Saturday, September 22, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to "Port Church Missions," P.O. Box 283, Port Republic, NJ 08241-0283. Thank you.
