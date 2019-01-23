Rementer, Joseph G., - 63, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL, where he spent his winters. He was born in Philadelphia County to the late John and Margaret Brown Rementer. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and rebuilding cars. He would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a happy go lucky, easy going guy who enjoyed life and retired to Florida. He especially loved the time spent with his grandchildren. Joe is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lisa A. Rementer; his children, Joseph (Tina) Rementer, David (Sherri) Rementer, and Justin (Katie) Rementer; his grandchildren, Jaxon and Renleigh; his brother, Michael (Carol) Rementer; his sisters, Peg Rementer and Carol (Terry) Hildebrand; and his nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11:30am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:30am. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
