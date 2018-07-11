Renauro, James "Jimmy", - 86, of Franklin Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday morning, July 6, 2018, at home. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Monroe Township. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the families request in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of Jimmy be made to:: Alzheimer's Association - South Jersey Chapter, 3 Eves Dr. Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or Big Brothers-Big Sisters Association, 1944 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 To send online condolences and view full obituary please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
