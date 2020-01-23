Renquest, Elizabeth A. (nee Barbour) "Betty", - died peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born and raised in Ocean City. Betty was an Ocean City High School graduate class of 1949. She earned her Registered Nurse degree from Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She met her husband Dr. Edward A. Renquest while working at Lankenau Hospital. They were married and returned to Ocean City where they established their family medical practice in Ocean City and Beesley's Point. In Betty's words I lived a wonderful life because I was born and raised in the right place at the right time. Betty is predeceased by her loving husband and Parents Frances and Edith (nee Oehlschlager) Townsend and William Barbour. Surviving are her cousins: Cheryl Branning Clearkin (Michael), Cinda Branning Rumer (Michael), Louis Schimpf (Linda), Jack Schimpf (Elaine), Debra Locke Battersby (Chuck). Betty had lifelong friends, Marilyn Myers, Jeannie Taylor and so many others to numerous to name. She will be sorely missed. Her Funeral Service will be offered Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions are suggested to Upper Township Rescue Squad, 2028 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg, NJ 08270. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
