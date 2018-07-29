Rentschler, Charles L., - 70, of Margate, died suddenly at home, Friday, July 20th, 2018. Born September 26, 1947 in Lewistown, PA, he resided in Margate, NJ, and was a graduate of Atlantic City H.S, Fairleigh Dickinson University, and Pennsylvania College of Straight Chiropractic. He worked as an auto mechanic and a school bus driver, and has been retired for the last two years. He was a member of the Army Reserves, a vestry member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Pleasantville, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. His passions were books, automobiles, and family. He was an intelligent, kind, and trustworthy man who will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Charles was survived by his wife, Elizabeth Colaneri, who died days later at Our Ladies Residence in Pleasantville. He is also survived by his brother, James of Northfield; niece, Karen; and nephew, James Jr. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Jeanette (nee Wegner) Rentschler, and his brother, George Jr. A graveside service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, August 4th, 2018 at Zion Cemetery, 651 Zion Road, EHT, NJ 08234. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
