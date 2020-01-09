Repici, Marie A., - 88, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born in Wildwood, NJ she had been a longtime Ocean City resident. She was authentic, fierce, and loyal and loved spending time with her family and traveling. Marie and her family made over 40 years of memories at The Chatterbox Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ which they owned and operated. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Thomas R. Repici, Sr. in 1986 and her son: Thomas R. Repici, Jr. in 2009. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Paul Berkle of Sarasota, FL, son John Repici of Riverside, NJ, and daughter-in-law Aimee Repici of Somers Point, NJ. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and their families: Thomas and Jessica with daughter Cecelia and son Robert, Jen and Malcolm with son Ari, Matthew and Viviane, Paul Jr. and Greg, Michael, and Jonathan. Friends may call Sunday, January 12th from 5-7 pm at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, January 13th at 11 am at St. Augustine's R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 am-11 am. Burial will follow Mass in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of memorial contributions, Marie had requested flowers. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
