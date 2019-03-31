Ressler, JoHanne Marie, - 87, of Mays Landing, NJ, received her wings and was called home by the Lord on March 28, 2019. Johanne was a loving wife of Wesley D. Ressler for 59 years. She is survived by her son James Ressler; and three daughters: Brenda Anthony, Connie Reiter, and Gail West; and sons-in-law Timothy Anthony and Thomas West; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Johanne was a window decorator in her earlier years. She also worked as a crossing guard, Managed Dunkin Donuts, and worked at Wheaton's, before opening Ceramic World. Johanne passions were roller skating, sewing and working in her Ceramic Shop, Playing the accordion and organ. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd from 10am to 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ where a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial Donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
