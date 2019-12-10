Restuccio, James W., - 72, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident. He was the owner of Jimmy's Lakeside Garage in Hammonton for many years. He enjoyed collecting antique miniature model tow trucks and cars. Jimmy had a heart of gold and he would help anyone in need. He was predeceased by two sons, Giacomo and Phillip Restuccio, his parents, James and Helen Restuccio, and two brothers, James P. and Phillip "Fiji" Restuccio. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Restuccio (nee McCallin), two daughters, Stacy Restuccio and Kimberly Lucca, four sons, James W. Restuccio Jr., Mark Lucca, Anthony Lucca and John Lucca, one sister, Barbara Nuneville Restuccio, thirteen grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM and Friday, December 13, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM both at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries