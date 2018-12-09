Rethy, Joseph T., - 64, of Absecon, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2018, in the presence of his loving family. Born and raised in North Brunswick, New Jersey, Joseph is survived by the profound and intense kindness which he readily bestowed upon all he encountered. A man of quiet gestures, Joe left those who met him with a story, or several stories, and a sense that they were better for having known him. He could build anything, fix anything, and dream anythingincluding a world where people have more curiosity and courage than anger and hate, where they can be convinced to listen, grow, and change. Joe was a phone call away to all who needed him, and with his passing so too passes a wealth of knowledge and a library of answers. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Betty Rethy and brother-in-law, Dennis McDonough. Left to mourn his passing are his loving wife, Jeanne of Absecon; his daughters, Dr. Kimberly Rethy of Philadelphia and Kristen Rethy (Gary) of Fairfax, VA; his sisters, Joanna Dembowski (Chet) of Galloway and Val McDonough of North Brunswick; his sisters-in-law, Carol Kuzela (Richard) of Holland, PA, Linda Strechay (Ernest) of Bethlehem, PA, and Paula Warwick (Thomas) of Lynchburg, VA; many nieces and nephews; devoted friends, Ronald and Charette Ragone of Absecon and David and Dawn Channell of Galloway among many others; and every person who ever heard him share a storyfor we all loved him and are lesser in his absence. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 11th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday, December 12th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM all at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway, (609)965-0357. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
