Retorto, Dominick, 3rd, - 56, of Wildwood, NJ formally Owego NY where he was born and raised, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Katelyn Retorto; grandson Jace Herrera; sister Jennifer Cosgrove; brother David Retorto and several nieces and nephews. Dominick was predeceased by his parents Berverly and Dominick Retorto; sister JoAnn Murphy; brother Robert Retorto. Dominick spent his entire life in the auto body field and most recently property/pool maintenance at his current residence. Friends, neighbors, and family always turned to him to get the job done. Dominick spent his free time engaging in many activities from golfing on the hill to deep-sea fishing. His love for NASCAR carried over to many years of Saturday night racing at Shangria-La Speedway and was hands down the New York Giants biggest fan. Always the life of the party and if you didn't "know who he was" it mostly certainly wouldn't take long to find out. The love and passion for his daughter Katelyn and grandson Jace never went unknown, he was proud. Dominick will be deeply missed by all. Celebration of life will be held at the Ship and Shore bar, Wildwood NJ, Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5pm-8pm. Celebration of life will be held at Owego Moose Lodge, Owego NY, Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1pm-4pm Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Most Popular
-
Ocean City using trained raptors to deter hostile seagulls from Boardwalk
-
Pedestrian struck, killed Saturday night in Galloway Township
-
Closing companies continues to be the norm in A.C. fire department
-
Atlantic City may become focal point in completed Caesars, Eldorado deal
-
As sea levels rise, one Delaware Bay community is vanishing
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
INTERIOR PAINTING BY DAVID Excellent painting at a reasonable price. Very neat, clean and re…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.