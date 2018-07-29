Reverend Kolm , Charnell , - passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 17, 2008. She was born in Bethlehem, PA to Roger and Martyne Kolm on January 9, 1949. Charnell is survived by her brothers Ron and Ken and their families. She also leaves behind countless cherished friends across the globe whose lives she impacted. Reverend Kolm served many churches in the New Jersey District of the United Methodist Church from which she retired. Most recently, Charnell embraced the Hospice Community dedicating her life to supporting individuals and families suffering with the transition of Death and Dying. A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 4, 2018 at 3pm at: Wayside United Methodist Church 1229 West Park Avenue Ocean, NJ 07712
