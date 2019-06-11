Revis, Delois "Chuttie", - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on May 29, 2019. Born in Dresden, TN, Chuttie came to Atlantic City, NJ where she met and married Willie Revis (deceased). She worked for Dr. R.F. Tinner, Rite Aid and Walgreens Pharmacies in Atlantic City. Chuttie leaves to carry on her spirit; daughters, Tracey and Stacey Revis; grandchildren, Denia, Kyia, and Lamont Carson; brother, Wlliam Elem; and many other family and friends. The Funeral Service to Celebrate her life will be 12PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019, Saint James A.M.E. Church, 101 N. New York Ave, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
