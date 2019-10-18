Reynolds, Annie Mae, - 71, of Atlantic City, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division. "Wop" as she was affectionately known was born March 3, 1948, to Annie Bentley and James Reynolds in Newport News, Virginia. She was educated in the New Port News Public Schools and was a 1967, graduate of George Washington Carver High School. Annie worked as a medical technician for the Atlantic City Medical Center for thirty years before retiring. She also was employed by Spring Village at Galloway. Annie was preceded in death by: her parents, Annie Bentley and James Reynolds; brother, Raymond Reynolds. She leaves to cherish her fond memories: her children, Jaime Hicks-Jones (Clifton, Jr.) and Mark William Hicks; sister, Ali Reynolds; granddaughters, Jailyn Jones, Jordyn Jones, Aryana Hicks and Jurnee Jones; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9 AM. Interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
