Reynolds , Eric L, - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, was born January 4, 1947, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Mac and Thelma (Hall) Reynolds. Eric transitioned to his new life peacefully at home with his family by his side on November 24, 2018. Eric was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ. As a youngster, Eric was an altar boy at St. Augustine Episcopal Church, Atlantic City, NJ. He was most currently an active and proud member of Jethro Memorial Presbyterian Church, Atlantic City, NJ. Eric graduated from Pleasantville High School. He graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts with Highest Honors. After graduation Eric returned to Atlantic City where he specialized in human services, with an emphasis on matching those with a need to companies with resources. Eric led initiatives that provided training for the unemployed, underemployed and disadvantaged youth and adults, to help them achieve self-sufficiency and empowerment. His most recent corporate experience was with Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, as Vice President of Government and Community Affairs. During his tenure at Borgata he led an effort that provided over 2,000 people with jobs. He retired from Borgata and established his own company that provided job placements service and management consulting to the Atlantic City Chamber's Jobs Partnership Program. Eric loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer and a passionate gardener. Eric is preceded in death by his father Mac, mother Thelma and brother Phillip. He is survived by: his devoted wife Carol (Jennings); his children Ayanna Alimayu, Khari Reynolds and Erin Reynolds; his grandchildren: Emmett, Christian, Joshua, Marcus and Aaliyah, and a host of cousins, brother and sister in laws, nieces, and nephews. Private services were held, and a public memorial service will be held at Jethro Memorial Presbyterian Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave, Atlantic City, New Jersey, 08401 on December 15, 2018 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made in Eric's name to Jethro Memorial Presbyterian Church.
