Reynolds, James H., Jr., - 87, of Jupiter, FL, formerly of Ventnor, NJ passed away at Jupiter Medical Center on May 23, 2019. Proudly born in Atlantic City on June 23, 1931 and raised in the Inlet where he lived until moving to Ventnor in 1959, his home until 2012 when he relocated to Jupiter, FL He attended Holy Spirit Grammar School and then Holy Spirit High School from which he graduated in 1949. His high school endeavors included participating in a number of sports, most fondly football for which he earned a scholarship to Drexel University. Jim was a proud, 68-year member of UA Local 322 of the Plumbers and Pipefitters of North America where he served as an officer and business agent, as well as many years in the field participating in construction of numerous large projects in Atlantic City and South Jersey including the Salem Nuclear Generating Station. He retired in 1995. From 1994-2010 he served as a member of the Ventnor City Zoning Board, including a period as it's chairperson and took great pride in their work. He was a long-time member of St. James parish in Ventnor, serving many years as its trustee and as member of its parish council, as well as an usher and lector. He was also a member and officer of the Ventnor Republican Club, the local chapter of Serra International and the Knights of Columbus. He and Marge enjoyed travel, achieving their goal of visiting all 50 states as well as Scotland, Ireland and much of the rest of Europe. He was predeceased by his high school sweetheart and spouse of 62 years, Marge, in 2012 and his son John, as well as his parents James and Margaret and brother Michael. He is survived by sons James (Lena) of Independence, MO, Mark of Philadelphia, PA, Rob (Deb) of Jupiter, FL, Stephen (Debra) of Byram, MS and Brian (Elizabeth) of Atlantic City, NJ. He is also survived by brothers Robert (Jane) of Margate and Joseph (Jean) of Austin, TX and sister Margaret (Robert) Lindquist of Northfield. He is also survived by Ann Reynolds of Egg Harbor Township, 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 11 N Kenyon Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402. A viewing will be held Thursday, May 30th from 6-8pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following morning at 11am, with a viewing to begin at 10am at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
