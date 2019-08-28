REYNOLDS, SEAN E., - 50, of Sicklerville, also known as "New York" or "New," - passed away suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center (Camden, NJ) on August 23rd, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Sean was born on November 21st, 1968, to Edward and Deborah Reynolds in St. Albans, New York. After the family relocated, Sean grew up and attended the Chester, Pennsylvania Public School system. His jaunts to Atlantic City first began with his Big Brother Yak, bringing him down from Chester to hang out and have a good time. Observing and taking it all in, Sean began to enjoy and appreciate the good times and good people of "VAC" (Virginia Avenue Courts) and grew to love "AC". Looking forward to many more enjoyable moments, Sean decided to make AC his new home. Shifting directions in the city, Sean began to hang out and frequent "SHV III" (Stanley Holmes 3rd Village). It is here where Sean met the love of his life, his Wife, Rashida. And sixteen years later, their love continued to radiate Happiness and Joy. They were Best Friends and their love was precious. Sean was well known by his peers as a beautiful person with a giving heart and a caring soul. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Sean touched many lives, which has never been more apparent than now. He put so much of himself and his love, into each relationship of his amazing life. Sean had a passion for Cooking and Traveling. He'd rarely turn down an opportunity to throw down in the kitchen. And even more, he loved to explore the world. He also cherished spending time with his Children, Grandchildren and Family. He was an avid music lover and enjoyed dancing. Sean was employed with Taj Mahal Casino for fifteen years. When Taj Mahal closed, Sean moved on to work for Local 54 for a short period. He was last employed as a Cook with Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center. Sean was predeceased by: his GrandMothers, Bessie Berkley & Virginia Reynolds; his Father, Edward Reynolds, Sr.; and his Father-in-Law, Lindsey Shannon, Sr. He leaves to mourn: his loving Mother, Deborah Reynolds; loving, kind and "sweetest" Wife, Rashida Shannon-Reynolds; Sons, James Flamer, Sean Reynolds, Jr., Saleem Trader, Kareem Taylor, Kayne and Kem Reynolds; eight GrandChildren; GrandFather, Ellsworth Berkley; Brothers, Kim Travis (Monique), Edwards Reynolds, Jr. (Julie), Cody Green; sisters, T'wonna Harrison, Staci Green (Cecil); Mother-in-Law, Kim Shannon-Roberson (Bernard); Siblings-in-Law, Trevor, Lamar, Sonta, Tamika, Domonique, Rita (Jason); an array of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins; "Special" Siblings, Mel, Penny, Yak, Walt; and a host of other loved ones, family members and friends. New, was truly one of kind and will be fondly remembered and dearly missed. Rest Easy New! Home-Going Services for Sean will be held on Thursday ~ August 29th, 2019 at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ (1st Floor). Viewing 10:00am to 1100am. Service starting promptly at 11:00 am. Interment Seaside Cemetery, South Dr. 559 Rt. 9, Marmora, NJ. All are invited to celebrate Sean at the Repast at 3:00 pm, back at the All Wars Memorial Building.
