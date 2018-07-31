Rhatigan, Edward Mark, - 61, of Galloway, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at AtlantiCare in Galloway. He had an associate degree and worked as a carpenter. Edward enjoyed playing, golf, soccer, and coaching sports; baseball and soccer. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife of 38 years and his grandchildren. Edward loved going to the beach and Florida. He is predeceased by his father in law, Robert Wainen. Edward is survived by his wife, Debra; his children, Robert (Beth), Sean (Dianne) and Kaitelyn (Geoff); his mother in law, Dolores, Wainen; his aunt, Agg; his brothers, Vincent and Bernard Jr.; his sisters, Chris Rhatigan and Mary Cappadocia (Michael); his brother in law, Joseph Wainen (Dawn); nieces, Kelly (T.J.) and Jessica (Leo); and nephews, Bobby (Tiffany). A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 2nd from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway NJ 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.