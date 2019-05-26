Rhoads, Dr. Robert E., - 69, a retired optometrist from Frackville PA passed away Thursday, May 23, surrounded by family at his home in Cape May NJ. Dr Rhoads dedicated his life to his family and the practice of Optometry for his many patients. Upon retiring Dr Rhoads and his wife Joanne moved to Cape May NJ. His family and friends would often visit Cape May and were always warmly welcomed. Jazz and any piano tune warmed Bob's heart. For many hours his fingers danced over the keys of his beloved black lacquered baby grand piano. Bob's other interests included boating, skiing and golf. It's fitting that Bob's favorite T shirt said "Life is Good" and to anyone he touched their "life became better." Dr Rhoads is survived by his loving wife Joanne; daughters Katie Wolfgang (Jason) and Hilary Bruso (Beau) both from Hegins PA; sister Janey Wehry ( Randy); two step sons Damien and Nathan Cwik; grandchildren Calie, Owen, Jaxson, Hope, Brody, Hadley, Kyla, Kai and Coral; his favorite sister in-law and new brother in-law Mary Jane and William Scott; nieces Josephine Masser (Michael) and Janelle Poletti; nephew Randolph Wehry (Jennifer); four great- nephews, five great- nieces and one great-great niece. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 28, 2019 at Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ with a viewing from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a service and burial. Family and friends are also invited to celebrate his memory on Wednesday, June 12 at the Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 510 E Main St, Hegins, PA 17938 where a service will be held at 11:00 am. Condolences will be received at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
