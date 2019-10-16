Rhoads, William "Bill or BR", III, - 69, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at home after a brief battle with cancer. Born at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C on June 22, 1950. The family moved to Margate where Bill graduated from Atlantic City High School. He was a Grand Master and life-long member of the Bones Fraternity (Sigma Beta Phi), as well as V.P. of the Bones Alumni Assoc. Bill was an Officer of the Inlet Social Club. Bill was retired from Boardwalk Hall, where he was a member of Local 68, Operating Engineers working as a Boiler Operator. Bill loved music. In his younger days, he played the drums. Other things he enjoyed were coin collecting, "Cruising the Caribbean" with his beloved wife, Kathleen and most recently relaxing on his front porch swing. Bill is predeceased by his loving wife, Kathleen; parents, William Jr. and Donna; brother, Edward; and stepdaughter Lorraine. Bill will be sadly missed by his Grand Daughters, Arlene, Lilly, and Jamie; Great Grandsons, Jordan and Carter; Sister-in-law, Carol (Leni) and friends and caregivers Lorenzo and Liset. Bill is survived by his sister Julia King of Margate, Philadelphia, and NY; and brother Greg of Northfield. Nieces Jennifer Day and Dana Rhoads of Florida and nephew Alan Rhoads of Atlantic County. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 17, from 10 am 11 am with a service following at 11 am, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 7300 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, NJ. Immediately followed by burial at Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Twp. We would like to thank Bill's caregivers turned family, Lorenzo, Liset, Gipsy, Elba, Ines, Pat, and Kenia. Their compassion and wonderful care made Bill's final days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
New movie starring Mark Hamill to film in Cumberland County
-
Stockton University professor removed after past allegations come to light
-
Northern lights possible Saturday, Sept. 28
-
Second teacher in state health benefits fraud case loses license
-
EHT mom goes viral locally in fight to beat breast cancer
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.