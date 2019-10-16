Rhoads, William "Bill or BR", III, - 69, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at home after a brief battle with cancer. Born at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C on June 22, 1950. The family moved to Margate where Bill graduated from Atlantic City High School. He was a Grand Master and life-long member of the Bones Fraternity (Sigma Beta Phi), as well as V.P. of the Bones Alumni Assoc. Bill was an Officer of the Inlet Social Club. Bill was retired from Boardwalk Hall, where he was a member of Local 68, Operating Engineers working as a Boiler Operator. Bill loved music. In his younger days, he played the drums. Other things he enjoyed were coin collecting, "Cruising the Caribbean" with his beloved wife, Kathleen and most recently relaxing on his front porch swing. Bill is predeceased by his loving wife, Kathleen; parents, William Jr. and Donna; brother, Edward; and stepdaughter Lorraine. Bill will be sadly missed by his Grand Daughters, Arlene, Lilly, and Jamie; Great Grandsons, Jordan and Carter; Sister-in-law, Carol (Leni) and friends and caregivers Lorenzo and Liset. Bill is survived by his sister Julia King of Margate, Philadelphia, and NY; and brother Greg of Northfield. Nieces Jennifer Day and Dana Rhoads of Florida and nephew Alan Rhoads of Atlantic County. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 17, from 10 am 11 am with a service following at 11 am, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 7300 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, NJ. Immediately followed by burial at Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Twp. We would like to thank Bill's caregivers turned family, Lorenzo, Liset, Gipsy, Elba, Ines, Pat, and Kenia. Their compassion and wonderful care made Bill's final days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

