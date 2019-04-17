Rhodes, David A., - 86, of Ocean City, passed away April 6, 2019 at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills. Born in Ontario Canada, he was raised in Atlantic City and lived in Absecon for over 45 years before moving to Ocean City several years ago. He was an Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked as an artist, designer and draftsman with Wheaton Industries in Millville before his retirement. He was a member of the United Methodist Church at Absecon. David was a gifted artist, carver, and author, receiving numerous awards including Artist of the Year, Decoy Carver of the year by the NJ Carvers Association, and several World Championships. His popular and extremely realistic carvings were collected by art lovers, used as references by academic institutions, and displayed in museums and public buildings, including Shore Medical Center and what was the Noyes Museum. David was a popular fixture at decoy shows, and a frequent judge at the World Championship Wildfowl Carving Competitions in Salisbury, MD. He was described by the NY Times as an outstanding artist. David was an avid duck hunter and fisherman, a true outdoorsman. David is survived by his wife of 54 years Nancy G. Rhodes; his daughter, Sandra Rhodes; his step-sons and daughters-in-law, Scott Becker and his wife Victoria and Gilbert Becker and his wife Laura; his grandsons, Mark Becker, Cameron Becker and Trent Becker; and his great-grandson, Lane Becker. A memorial service will be at 3:00PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the United Methodist Church at Absecon. Gathering time will be from 2:30PM to 3:00PM. Burial will be private. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon, is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.