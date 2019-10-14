Rhodes, Nancy Gilbert, - 87, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019. Her funeral service will be offered Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3 o'clock from Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, NJ where friends may call from 2 o'clock until time of service. Her full obituary will appear in the November 3rd edition of the Press. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuenralhome.com

Tags

Load entries