Rhodes, Nancy Gilbert, - 87, of Ocean City, Nancy had a rich and fulfilling life, which she lovingly shared for 55 years with David Rhodes, who sadly passed away in April of this year. Nancy raised two caring attentive sons, Scott Becker (Vicky) of South Riding VA and Gilbert Becker (Laura) of Winston-Salem NC. She was a resident of Absecon, NJ for 64 years until she and David relocated to Wesley Manor in Ocean City in 2010. She was a graduate of The Friends School in Atlantic City NJ and Women's College, Greensboro NC which is now UNC Greensboro. After College, she taught in Brigantine NJ at Central and North School for 37 years. She was an active member of NJEA and a staunch advocate of Teachers Rights. She easily transitioned from one side of the bargaining table to the other, in her position as a member of the Absecon School Board, a position she held for 10 years. Nancy's volunteerism did not end with the School Board. She was a Member of the Board of the Methodists Homes in NJ and actively participated in the development of the Shores Community in Ocean City. In addition to her work with the Methodist Homes, she was a member of the Auxiliary of the Atlantic City Medical Center. Nancy is also survived by her brother, Bruce T. Gilbert (Sandy) of Wayne PA, three grandsons, Mark Becker (Megan) of Odessa FL, Cameron Becker of Chattanooga TN, Trent Becker of Louisville KY, great grandson Lane Becker of Odessa FL, and nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to assemble and celebrate a life well lived, at the United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Rd., Absecon, NJ 08201 on November 9th with Visitation starting at 2pm and Services at 3pm. Nancy was a champion fund raiser for the United Methodist Homes. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://foundation.umcommunities.org/donate/ Donors can pick Gift of Care Circle from the fund drop down and mark that the gift is in memory of Nancy Rhodes. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
All eyes on Van Drew and his 'no' vote on impeachment
-
EHT school board introduces policy on transgender student rights
-
Ocean Casino will be in Atlantic City for a 'long time'
-
Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear
-
Colleagues remember former Rep. William Hughes as an eco-warrior, gentleman
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.