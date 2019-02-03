Ricca, Samuel J., - age 99 of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday February 1, 2019. Born and raised in Hammonton, he graduated from Hammonton High School then went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Duke University. A veteran of the United States Navy, Sam served his country during WWII. Sam was the business manager for Ancora State Hospital for many years until retiring in 1989. Sam is predeceased by his parents Antonio and Nellie Ricca, brother Anthony Ricca and sister, Lillian Cienki. He is survived by his wife Rita B. Ricca (nee Bertino), loving uncle of Betty Nelle Ricca, Edward Cienki, Audry Cienki, Terri Sliwecki, Lisa Raso, Lori Bertino, Bunni Alessandrini, James W. Ford, Sr., and Brian Ford and brother in law of Nancy Bertino. He will also be missed by great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and his many friends. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation, Tuesday February 5th from 10:00am 12:00pm St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish-St. Anthony of Padua Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm. Entombment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery 500 White Horse Pike Hammonton. Donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
