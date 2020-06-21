Ricci, Claudette E. (Juliano), - 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at Landis Homes, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in Hammonton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Marie Louise (Luneau) Ricci. After obtaining her degree as a registered nurse from Memorial Hospital, Wilmington, DE, Claudette also earned her BA and Master's degrees in Education from Rowan University. After working as a pediatric nurse, she continued her career as a school nurse in the Margate School District, among other districts. She retired as school nurse from Jordan Road School, Somers Point, NJ. Moving to Lancaster in 2000, she was a member of the Lancaster Family YMCA and volunteered at Brecht Elementary School and St. Joseph Health Ministries. Claudette was a faithful parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Claudette's hobbies included knitting, needlepoint, and various crafts. She found great joy in giving of herself and her talents to her family and friends. Claudette is survived by her daughters: Anita Juliano, of Frederick, MD; Diane Doherty, wife of James, of Moorestown, NJ; and Elizabeth Grossmann, wife of Mark, of Lancaster. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Eric Harvey, Claudia Grossmann Miller, Matthew Grossmann, Patric Doherty, and William Doherty. She has 2 surviving siblings: James Ricci, husband of Kathy, of Linwood, NJ, and Chantal Holcombe, of Hammonton, NJ. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers: John, Louis, and Andre Ricci and 1 sister, Odile Evans. Funeral Services and interment will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Claudette's memory may be made to: Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
