Ricci (DiSalvo), Josephine, - 90, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by family, after a lengthy illness. Born in Philadelphia she lived in Hammonton for over 70 years. She formerly waitressed for the Silver Coin Diner. She also worked as a hand sewer and button hole maker at Hammonton Park Clothes. Mrs. Ricci was a member of the Hammonton Senior Citizens, the Hammonton Canoe Club, and the Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union. She was kind-hearted, generous, and was always looking out for others. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need even if they didn't ask for help. Mrs. Ricci was a very special person and will be missed by all. She was predeceased by her parents, Antonio and Angelina DiSalvo; her husband, Louis C. Ricci; her brothers, Anthony and Angelo DiSalvo; her sisters, Marie Rahelic and Mae Schuh. She is survived by her daughter Angela Shami and her husband Sabih of Northfield; her grandchildren, Rehman Shami (Sarah); Adam Louis Shami (Jennifer); her great grandchildren, Elan Joshua Shami, Soren Adam Shami; and one on the way due this August; her brother, Joseph DiSalvo (Carole) of Chicago; her sisters in law, Chantal Holcombe of Hammonton, Claudette Ricci of Lancaster; Joan Ricci of Landisville; and her brother in law, James Ricci (Kathy) of Linwood, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ricci was also survived by her furry loyal companion, Penny. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated Monday, June 15, 2020, 11:00am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French St., Hammonton. Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Memorial Donations may be made to the American Red Cross PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, or to L.I.C.K. Cat Rescue Sanctuary PO Box 392 Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or to Four Diamonds Fund For Pediatric Cancer-Hersey Medical Center c/o Penn State Dance Marathon-Organization ATO 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115 PO 852 Hersey, PA 17033. The family wants to extend special thanks to Samaritan Hospice and to Josephine's Caregivers for their wonderful care, compassion and kindness.Arrangements by Carnesale Funeral Home.(www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
