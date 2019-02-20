Rice, Dean R., - 54, of Ventnor, loving husband and father of two children passed away on Thursday, February 14th, 2019. He was born on May 11th, 1964 in Philadelphia PA to Richard and Ruth Rice. Dean moved to Ventnor City in 1986 and was a long time employee of Trump Plaza Casino, before leaving to join the Carpenters union and subsequently other unions. He was hard working and passionate about his family, friends and country. Dean was selfless and was always available to help someone in need. Dean is survived by his wife Sydney, his two children, Tyler and Talia; his brothers Mark and Calen; his father Richard; and several cousins, nephews and one niece. Dean was preceded in death by his mother Ruth. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 12PM with visitation beginning at 11AM, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
