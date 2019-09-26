Rice, Lorraine (Matthews), - 76, of Pleasantville, departed this earthly life and went home to glory on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born in the marriage of the late Leroy and Gladys Matthews on August 23, 1943, in Egg Harbor City, NJ. From this union, she had three sisters: Thelma Wiggins (deceased), Leveania Green, and Geneva Ashworth. She also had two brothers, George and Kevin Ingram. Lorraine has long lived in Pleasantville, NJ where she raised her four children: David Rice (deceased), Kevin Rice, Larry Rice (deceased), Sheila Rice and two stepsons: Tony McNeill and Isaac McNeill. Bootsie, as she was called by many, was educated in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey schools. She worked at various jobs throughout her life; picking blueberries, working in factories, etc. and finally working at Lenox China from which she retired. She was a member of St. Paul AME Church, Pleasantville. For life enjoyments to compliment her hard work, she loved bowling and her bowling family. She liked going to casinos occasionally and she loved sitting in her backyard or on her front porch "sipping" and talking to her family, friends, and general acquaintances. Known for her kindness and generosity in helping many people, she could also be very stern and harsh when necessary. She provided a home when some needed a home. She shared meals with whoever was in need. She gave cookouts that were legendary and was famously known for making "the best" macaroni and cheese. Lorraine is survived by her children: Kevin Rice, Sheila Rice, Tony McNeill and Isaac McNeill. She also leaves to cherish her memory many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters Leveania Green and Geneva Ashworth; a multitude of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; and her friend, companion and one of her many caregivers, Winston Dixon She is loved! She will be missed. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 AM, at St. Paul AME Church 1203 Harrison Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ; where family and friends may view from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Burial: Private. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
