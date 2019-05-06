RICE, MARY A. (nee McCabe), - 59, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 with her family by her side. Mary was a graduate of Our Lady Star of the Sea Grammar School and Holy Spirit High School. Mary worked for AtlantiCare for 32 years. Mary is predeceased by her mother Barbara (nee Ingram) and her father Joseph McCabe; sister Debbie and brother Joey. She is survived by her son Michael, sisters Barbie (Mark) and Patty; brothers Tom (Carrie), Pete (Irma) and William; nieces Kate, Amanda, Jackie, Abby and Kelly (Brian); nephews Peter, Joe, Tom (Adriana) and Dylan; brother-in-law Kenny Ardente and great nephew Lorenzo. Mary is also survived by her long time friend whom she considered a sister - Laura Moore Roy. Mary's true passion in life was her son and celebrating his birthday every year and going to Wildwood with her family. Memorial Services for Mary A. Rice will be Celebrated at 1:00pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friend are invited to meet with her family from 11:30am at the Funeral Home.
