Rich, Elnora Mary, - 73, of Absecon, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Linwood Care Center after a brief illness. Elnora was born on October 2, 1945, in Wilmington, Delaware, to Mabel (Smith) and Harry Sillery. She was educated in the Penns Grove Schools and was a 1964, graduate of Penns Grove Regional High School. She worked as a certified nurse's aide for several nursing homes and retired from Our Lady's Residence in Pleasantville. Elnora was predeceased by: her husband and love of her life, Sedase Rich; parents, Mabel and Harry Sillery; brother, William A. Sillery. She is survived by: her sister, Phyllis J. Hawley of Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA.; adopted sister and brother, Sandy Transue and Ronnie Taylor of Egg Harbor Township; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

