Rich, Violet M., - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, who passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Leaves behind to cherish her 3 daughters Mary Gresham, Deanna Gresham, Desiree Gresham, 1 sister Tina Hamlett, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

