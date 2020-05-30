Rich, Violet M., - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, who passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Leaves behind to cherish her 3 daughters Mary Gresham, Deanna Gresham, Desiree Gresham, 1 sister Tina Hamlett, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Violet Rich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Four friends from A.C. made a pact as kids to graduate college. This year, they achieved their goal.
-
ID revealed of man killed by State Police on Garden State Parkway
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
Bridgeton man wins $1 million on Golden Nugget online slot game
-
Defying governor, owners of gyms in Cape May County, EHT plan June 1 reopening
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.