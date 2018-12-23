Richard, Apt, - 69, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2018 in Somers Point with his family by his side. Rick was an extremely intelligent raconteur who never failed to make his audience laugh. He grew up in Margate and attended ACHS and Temple University and was an avid book and film collector. Rick was the owner of Atlantic Careers Employment Agency for many years but his love for Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack led him to a career as one of the world's premier Sinatra memorabilia dealers, and "he did it his way". Rick was a lifelong sports fan with a particular affection for the Phillies. Unfortunately, he felt the same way about Tom Brady. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Dorothy Apt. He is survived by his loving sister Linda Mierzwinski (Hank) and beloved nephews Matt Mierzwinski (Alissa) and Dan Mierzwinski (Kelly). He is also survived by lifelong friends, Rick Ackerman, Bill Monsour, Joe Amodei and special friend, Bev Gaughan. Services will be private. Donations in Rick's name can be sent to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter or Humane Society of Atlantic County. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.