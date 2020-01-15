Richardson, Bernese C., - 87, of Basking Ridge, NJ went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was 87. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Henry and Edith Clark, she lived in Ocean City, NJ, and Mays Landing before moving to Basking Ridge 4 years ago. Bernese was an Administrator for the LPGA Shop Rite Classic for 10 years before she retired in 2008. She also worked for many years at the United States Golf Association. Bernese was very active at the Evangelical Church in Scotch Plains, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Charles A. Richardson, her brothers Warren and Richard Clark and her sisters Barbara Ann and Lorraine Clark. She is survived by two brothers; James Clark of Califon and Frank Clark of Sparta, two sisters; Phyllis Richardson of Hackettstown and Madeleine Gilmour of Scotch Plains. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her faithful caregiver Kate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday Jan. 15th from 4-8pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, 176 Main St. Peapack. Visitation will also be held on Thursday Jan. 16th from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at the Jeffries Keates Funeral Home 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Laurel Cemetery, Pomona, NJ.
