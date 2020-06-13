Richardson, Carol Ann, - 73, of Millville, passed from this life on May 30, 2020 at University of Penn Hospital after a brief illness. Carol was born in Salem on August 11, 1946 daughter of the late Harrison and Elizabeth Green. Carol was the wife to the late Lee Eugene Richardson Sr who she loved and cherished until his death on February 14, 2006. Carol was a housewife until her husband (Lee) became ill and she started to care for him. Carol's passion for helping and caring for others became a career when she went back to school and received her degree in nursing. Carol worked as a nurse in the Bridgeton Hospital System until her retirement. After retirement Carol focused her attention on her children and grandchildren. Carol's love for animals was always present, she was always accompanied by one of her little ones whenever you saw her. If you couldn't find Carol that was probably because she was out in one of her gardens. She loved and adorned her flower and vegetable gardens and took pride in them. Carol loved to show off her hard work by giving out flowers, shrubs and vegetables to everyone she knew, even total strangers. Carol is survived by her children Lynn Mancill and her husband Jim of Hilton Head S.C. , Lee Eugene Richardson Jr. of Bridgeton N.J., Dawn Canino of Sicklerville N.J., Brian Richardson of Millville N.J. and Wayne Richardson Sr. and his wife Bridget of Galloway N.J. Grandchildren, Clayton Mancill, Travis Mancill, Harrison Mancill, Rachel Richardson, Robert Richardson, Renee Canino, Wayne Michael Richardson Jr., Jenna Theresa Richardson and Leah Marie Richardson, Great Grand Child Christopher Anthony Richardson. Brother Jim Green of Vineland N.J. and Sister in law Fae Hicks of Flourtown PA.
