Richardson , David "Coach Rich", - David Sterling "Coach Rich" Richardson, devoted father to Taryn (19), Aidan (18), Aaron (16), and Joie (3), loving husband to Jennifer (Cappuzzo) Richardson, and son to Hosea Richardson and the late Leonora Richardson, passed peacefully at home on February 19, 2019 in the arms of his wife after a fiercely fought battle with colon cancer. He was the grandson of Virginia and Hosea Richardson and Evelyn Watts, and the brother of Anthony and Hosea Richardson. Dave was born October 13, 1974 in Trenton, New Jersey and eventually made his way to Norman, Oklahoma. Dave was a graduate of Absegami High School, Hudson Valley Community College, and West Virginia University, where he was a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. He was a gifted athlete and a lover of all sports, but his true passion was football. Dave played wide receiver, lettering in football at West Virginia and playing in the 1996 Gator Bowl and the 1997 Carquest Bowl. He continued his passion for the sport after college through coaching numerous high school teams in New Jersey and Virginia before settling in Norman and coaching the Norman North High School football team. He made it his life's mission to developing his student-athletes into better people, not just better athletes. His goal was to always make sure that the athletes he worked with left practice better than when they came in, both on and off the field. Dave leaves a legacy of service to others and committed his entire life to helping his family, friends, and all those with whom he came in contact. He was especially passionate about impacting the lives of children and began his career as a public school teacher and counselor in New Jersey before beginning his career of service in law enforcement with the Northumberland County Sherriff's Department in Virginia. From there he worked at the Town of Orange Police Department in Orange, Virginia, and at the Town of Dumfries Police Department in Dumfries, Virginia. For the last seven years he served the community as a Patrol Officer and Detective for the Warr Acres Police Department. His motto for life was "Courage & Strength, Faith & Fight". Dave was always the life of the party with his charm, quick wit, and amazing storytelling abilities. He had an amazing sense of humor and was never afraid to tell it like it was. He had a stubborn streak a mile wide, and could frequently be heard saying "I don't have to do anything if I don't want to, except to be me and to be black!" A celebration of David's life will be held at 11:00am CST on Thursday, February 28th at Quest Church in Norman (6450 36th Ave NW). An account has been created to provide support for David's four children. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to First United Bank, Attention Jessica (570 24th Ave NW, Norman, 73069). Make checks payable to Jennifer Richardson and write "for the kids" in the memo section. David's family has entrusted his care to Tribute Memorial Care in Norman (405.292.4787). Please share condolences and memories of David at www.tribute.care.
