Richardson, Hosea R., - 84, of Galloway, passed away Peacefully Atlanticare Regional Med. Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway. Hosea is a native of West Virginia and has been a long-time resident of this area. He is the son of the late Hosea Y. and Virginia (nee Arnold) Richardson. He was the first of seven children. He graduated from Simmons High School Montgomery, WV. He was in the United States Air Force and attended NORTHROP Aeronautical Engineering School in California. Hosea was an active adult having served in the Community Action Counsel, Housing Authority, by election, Joker Coach (30 Years) Pleasantville Sports, retired after 27 years Atlantic City Electric, Active duty USAF 10 years and 20 years reserves, 22-year sales department at Home Depot and an active deacon and choir member of Union Baptist Temple Church Atlantic City, NJ. Hosea was also an active member of the VFW #6594. Hosea was preceded in death by his wife, Leonora Richardson and son, David Richardson. He is survived by his sons Anthony Richardson of Vineland, NJ and Hosea Brown of Vineland, NJ, grandchildren Taryn, Aiden, Aaron Richardson of New Jersey, Joie Richardson of Oklahoma and Kaliff White of Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren Kayla and Kyle White; he also leaves to mourn four sisters and one brother, Angeline Castle of Frisco, TX, William C Richardson of Bridgeton, NJ, Shirline M Corbett of Millville, NJ, Linda Richardson-Bigay of Vineland, and Sharon E. Ellis of Deptford, NJ. A Homegoing service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM with a visitation prior to the service form 10- 11 AM at Union Baptist Temple Church 335 N. Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ. Interment will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
To plant a tree in memory of Hosea Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
