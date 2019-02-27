Richardson, Katharine Ann, - 73, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, where visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
