Richardson, Katharine Ann, - 73, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edwin T. and Marian Smith Bradway, she was a lifetime resident of this area. She was a graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School Class of 1963. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House. Kathie was a member of 4-H. She met her husband Allan while working at Urie's. She worked for 26 years for telephone operations for Cape May County after being a stay at home mom with her kids. She loved doing puzzles and needlepoint and going to the beach and on road trips. She mostly loved taking care of her family especially her grandchildren. Kathie is survived by her children, Melisa Richardson, Megan (Sam) DiPasquale, and Allan "Chip" (Steph) Richardson, Jr.; her five grandchildren, Isabella and Jenna DiPasquale, Gabriel Richardson, and Mason and Alexandra Richardson; her siblings, Stephen D. (Christine) Bradway, Edwina Somers, and Janet (George "Jug") Bradway Courlas; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Richardson; and her brothers, Edwin W. Bradway, and Robert Bradway. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, where visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church or through In Memory Of for the benefit of the American Heart Association at www.inmemoryof-memorial.org or by mailing a check made payable to In Memory Of, PO Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
