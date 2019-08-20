Richardson, Melisa P., - 47, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in Cape May Court House to the late Allan C. and the late Katharine A. Bradway Richardson, she was a lifetime resident here. She loved going to the movies and spending time with her family especially caring for her son Gabe and her parents. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cape May Court House. Melisa is survived by her son, Gabriel Richardson; her sister, Megan (Sam) DiPasquale; her brother, Allan "Chip" (Stephanie) Richardson, Jr.; her nieces and nephew, Isabella and Jenna DiPasquale and Mason and Alexandra Richardson; and her aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Donations in Melisa's memory may be made through In Memory Of for the benefit of the Cape May County Animal Shelter at www.inmemof.org or by mailing a check made payable to In Memory OF, PO Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

