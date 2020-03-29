Richman, Selma S., - was born on April 22, 1928, and passed away on March 23, 2020. Daughter of the late Nathan and Sophie Simelsohn; Dearest wife of the late Dr. Sidney Richman; Beloved mother of Dr. Steven (Honey) Richman and Dr. Bruce (Deborah) Richman; Cherished grandmother "Bubbles" of Ian (Samantha) Richman, Samantha (Adam) Steiger, and Tristany Richman; Adored great grandmother of Ryan and Chloe Richman and Alexander Steiger; and Sister to the late Beatrice Robb. Graveside services were private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Selma's memory may be made to Contributions in Selma's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, 501 N. Jerome Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402, the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey, 1301 Springdale Road, Suite, 200, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

