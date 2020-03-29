Richman, Selma S., - was born on April 22, 1928, and passed away on March 23, 2020. Daughter of the late Nathan and Sophie Simelsohn; Dearest wife of the late Dr. Sidney Richman; Beloved mother of Dr. Steven (Honey) Richman and Dr. Bruce (Deborah) Richman; Cherished grandmother "Bubbles" of Ian (Samantha) Richman, Samantha (Adam) Steiger, and Tristany Richman; Adored great grandmother of Ryan and Chloe Richman and Alexander Steiger; and Sister to the late Beatrice Robb. Graveside services were private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Selma's memory may be made to Contributions in Selma's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, 501 N. Jerome Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402, the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey, 1301 Springdale Road, Suite, 200, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Most Popular
-
Governor vows action to enforce N.J. stay-at-home order
-
Mass layoffs begin at Atlantic City casinos
-
'I really felt like I was dying,' says Atlantic County man who tested positive for COVID-19
-
South Jersey police enforce governor's stay at home mandate, many residents already heeding warnings
-
Bridgeton resident first area COVID-19 related death
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.