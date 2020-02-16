Rickards, Kenneth, - 83, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin S Rickards and Esther Read Rickards, his sister Barbara Caulkins, and his son John Rickards. Ken is survived by his wife of 49 years Rose Rickards, his sister Jan Dungan, his children Donna (Alan Brown), David (Laurie Rickards), Paul (Patty Rickards) and Christian Rickards along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church located at 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Visitation will be from 10:00am-11:00am followed by the funeral mass at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, mass cards are greatly appreciated or you can make a donation in Ken's name to "Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation" ; https://tunnel2towers.org/. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
