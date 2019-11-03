Rickley, Timothy, - 77, of Woodbine, NJ passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Greenfield, NJ on December 3, 1941. He was the son of Howard R Rickley and Myrtle M Rickley who predeceased him. Beloved husband of Brenda E Rickley. He was predeceased by his wife Ethel Olivia and his brother Gary Rickley. Loving father of son Richard H (Lisa) Rickley, daughter Debra L (Mark) Beloin, Stepdaughter Heather Shilling (Jimmy), and Tina (Ben) Hinnant, and his sister Illene Messer. Grandchildren Kacey, Billy and Makenzie, step-grandchildren Mary and Amelia and a great-grandson, Bradley. He resided in Steelmantown since 1989 in the home that he built. He previously resided in Palermo and Ocean City where he was a graduate from Ocean City Highschool class of 1959. He worked for Clayton Construction and then BL England where he retired as Master Mechanic. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served in Vietnam and retired as Chief Petty Officer. Service to be held at Seaside Cemetery, Marmora, NJ on November 8th at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to MS Foundation. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

