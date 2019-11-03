Rickley, Timothy, - 77, of Woodbine, NJ passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Greenfield, NJ on December 3, 1941. He was the son of Howard R Rickley and Myrtle M Rickley who predeceased him. Beloved husband of Brenda E Rickley. He was predeceased by his wife Ethel Olivia and his brother Gary Rickley. Loving father of son Richard H (Lisa) Rickley, daughter Debra L (Mark) Beloin, Stepdaughter Heather Shilling (Jimmy), and Tina (Ben) Hinnant, and his sister Illene Messer. Grandchildren Kacey, Billy and Makenzie, step-grandchildren Mary and Amelia and a great-grandson, Bradley. He resided in Steelmantown since 1989 in the home that he built. He previously resided in Palermo and Ocean City where he was a graduate from Ocean City Highschool class of 1959. He worked for Clayton Construction and then BL England where he retired as Master Mechanic. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served in Vietnam and retired as Chief Petty Officer. Service to be held at Seaside Cemetery, Marmora, NJ on November 8th at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to MS Foundation. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
All eyes on Van Drew and his 'no' vote on impeachment
-
EHT school board introduces policy on transgender student rights
-
Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear
-
Ocean Casino will be in Atlantic City for a 'long time'
-
Firefighters who admitted to health benefits fraud have withdrawn pension contributions
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.