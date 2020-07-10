Riday, Elizabeth Wilson (nee McGlincy) , - 101, of Gibbstown, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home. Born on the McGlincy family farm in Cooper Station, Bridgeport, NJ. She has lived in Gibbstown, NJ since 1945 and summered in Brigantine, NJ since 1970. She is predeceased by her son, Robert J. Wilson; her husbands, Franklin "Wink" Wilson (1937-1962) and Richard "Dick" Riday (1964-1990); her parents, John and Ida (Miller) McGlincy; her sister, Margaret McGlincy McCann and her brother John "Jack" McGlincy. She is a 1937 graduate of Paulsboro High School and a 1962 graduate of Glassboro State College with a BA in Education. She has a master's degree from Columbia University Teacher's College in guidance. During the 1950's she was a den mother for her son's Cub Scout Troop and Brownie leader for her daughter's troop. Elizabeth was a teacher for the West Deptford School system from 1957 to 1967. She then was a guidance counselor for Sterling High School until her retirement in 1985. She enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting and crocheting, and pro football; but her favorite love was playing bridge. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Marie Wilson Conway, Gibbstown, NJ with whom she lived. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Sandy Wilson(Matt) Grajewski, Wernerville, PA; Barbara Wilson(Jerry) Vinciguerra, Auburn, NJ; Debbie Wilson(Anthony) Musumeci, Pedricktown, NJ; Patricia Conway(Tony) O'Neill, Athlone, Ireland and Steven(Jennifer) Conway of Audubon, NJ; 13 great-grandchildren, Jason Wilson, Matthew Grajewski, David Grajewski, Amber Conway, John Robert Bowen, Caitlin O'Neill, Rachel Bowen, Colleen O'Neill, Anthony Musumeci Jr., Gabriela Musumeci, Richard Conway, Brianna O'Neill, and Jersey Vinciguerra; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Bennett Bowen, Jack Grajewski, Santiago Grajewski and Quinn Grajewski and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by McBride Foley Funeral Home, Paulsboro. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Avenue, Phila., PA 19111. Memories can be shared at www.mcbridefoleyfh.com.
