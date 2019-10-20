Ridgway, Joanne Smedley, - 88, of Ocean City, on Tueday, October 15, 2019, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 88. Joanne was born on Mother's Day, May 10, 1931 in Narbeth, PA to Esther Maulick and Horace Smedley. She grew up in Bryn Mawr, PA, attended Lower Merion High School, and graduated from Bucknell University. Her first job was with American Viscose Corporation where she met her husband, Robert J. Ridgway of Pontiac, MI. They were married for 45 years and raised two children, Laura Alexis St. John and Robert Gregg Ridgway. Joanne enjoyed being a mom. She went back to work after her children were older, and worked at Shore Memorial Hospital for 21 years before retiring. Joanne was known for her friendly, upbeat, bubbly personality. She made friends easily and was well liked by her church, community, fellow employees at the hospital, and extended family. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Ridgway (d. 2001). She is survived by her daughter Laura Alexis St. John, son Robert Gregg Ridgway, and grandchildren Jessica Ridgway, Jackson Ridgway, and Joshua Sherbrooke. At Joanne's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, Joanne has requested donations to your favorite charity in her name. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
