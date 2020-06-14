Riffle, Brett, - 62, of Galloway, passed away June 7, 2020. Born in Atlantic City, he was a longtime resident of Absecon before moving to Galloway 5 years ago. Brett is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence E. Riffle, Sr. and Mary Lou Riffle (Troller). He's survived by his brothers and sister, Lawrence E. Riffle, Jr., Michael F. Riffle, Wayne S. Riffle (twin brother) and Linda L. Adkisson; as well as many nieces and nephews and he was a great-uncle to many. Brett worked for JC Miller Auto Parts in Northfield for over 30 years, before his retirement in 2015. In his free time he could always be found fishing, crabbing or clamming. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

