Riley, Catherine "Jane", - 74, of Ocean City, passed away March 7, 2020, after a short, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Pottsville, PA, beloved only child of James and Katherine (Deegan) Curran, who predeceased her. She was married to James J. Riley for 46 years, they met as college students in Washington, DC, Jim passed in 2014. Jane is survived by cousins and several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held from 9:30 10:45 AM on Friday, March 13th, followed by an 11 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Frances Cabrini, 114 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. Interment will be in Pottsville, PA at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jane's name to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 1337 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To send flowers to the family of Catherine "Jane" Riley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 13
Mass
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
114 Atlantic Avenue
Ocean City, NJ 08226
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass begins.
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
9:45AM-10:30AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
114 Atlantic Avenue
Ocean City, NJ 08226
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries