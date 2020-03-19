Riley-DeSimone, Lisa Maria, - 51, of Ventnor, passed away at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Lisa was born in Atlantic City and lived in Ventnor for most of her life. Lisa got her GED, was proud of it and went back to school later in life and made the dean's list with ease. She volunteered for the National Park Service in Utah and held that experience close to her heart. Lisa's interest were vast but she excelled in writing and psychology in college. Lisa was a veracious reader. She loved gardening, movies, music, politics, history, archaeology, current events, her family and her dog Coop and she was an expert at all of them according to her. Lisa struggled for many years with depression and other battles that sadly stole her from us far too soon. Our hearts are aching. Lisa gave us all so much. Our only comfort is knowing she is finally at peace with those we love and have lost. She was a bright light and a warm smile and hug to everyone who knew her. Lisa is survived by her Mother, Carol Riley-Iaconelli; Father, Walter Nelson Riley Jr. (deceased); sister, Diane Bloom (husband Frank); brothers Walter Nelson Riley III and Joseph B. Riley; Daughter, Kayleigh Cocozza; son, Joseph John DeSimone Jr.; and grandson Joseph John DeSimone III; Nephews Joseph and Angelo Riley and many cousins. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21st, starting at 11 am, with a memorial service to follow at 12 noon at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 7300 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, NJ. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
