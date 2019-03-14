Riley, Francess (nee' Bailey), - 97, of Riverton, our beloved mother, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Francess was born July 25, 1921, in Atlantic City, NJ to Mabel and Henry Bailey. She worked as a Librarian in The Atlantic City Free Public Library until her retirement. She was a member of Union Baptist Temple for many years. She is survived by: her son, Daniel Riley (Rosiland); and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
