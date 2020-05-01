Riley, James Philip, - 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Northfield, N.J. on Tuesday April 28, 2020. He was born in Somers Point, attended Somers Point school systems and graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1964. He served in the United States Navy from 1966-1972 and was stationed on the USS Fulton 11. In his words he was a "Boatsman Mate and the best Coxsman the Navy ever had ..!!" He was qualified on the 40 and 50 foot Utility Boats, Captains Gig, 26 foot Motor Whale Boat and the LCM6 Landing Boat. He took great pride in his accomplishments for his blessed United States and he was very proud to be a Veteran. After returning from the service, he became a Pleasantville policeman for 7 years. With his background in law enforcement he quickly rose to the title of Manager of Security at Bally's Casino in Atlantic City. He held this post for 27 years. He is predeceased by his parents Cleaver Riley and Murhal (Ferraro) Riley, His first wife Jeanette Anne Riley and a brother Don Riley. He is survived by his family who love him dearly and will miss him always; heartbroken wife Christina Paul; daughter Michelle Riley Eaton (Mike); and two granddaughters Erica and Chrissy Eaton. He is also survived by his sister Connie Riley Jackson and much loved nieces and nephews Richie Jackson (Diane), Connie (Jackson) Freeland, and extended family SSGT Bill Brown (Kathleen, Dylan and Kayla) and Tina Reynea Brown and Calliope. Jim was an avid golfer and had many friends on and off the golf course; Ron Devine, Ray Osbeck , Tom Oliver, Dave Bellone and his best friend and brother-in-law Ron Brown (Diamond). A memorial service will be planned for some time in the future. Donations in Jim's name would be appreciated. Donations can be sent to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. 08234. To share your fondest memory of James please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
