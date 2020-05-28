Rimm, Sigmund "Sig" S., - of Margate, who served as Margate City Commissioner for 32 years, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a short illness. Known to many as "Commissioner Sig Rimm", he devoted himself to public service in Margate from 1975 until his retirement in 2007. He was peacefully laid to rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in a beautiful graveside service along with many loved ones who were able to attend virtually through modern technology. Rimm was born on December 8, 1931 in Atlantic City to the late Honorable Judge Benjamin A. Rimm and Elizabeth (Bess) Rimm. He attended The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and was successful as an accountant and financial consultant for many years in the greater Atlantic City area. He was married to the late Barbara Rimm in 1954. In 1980 he married Carol Rimm and they were very happy together for forty years. As a South Jersey high school football official, Sig was at home on the field as he strived to be fair in every play he called. Being athletic since his childhood, he enjoyed the game and his role in it. Following in the high moral standards that he learned so well from his parents and family, Sig devoted his entire life to "simply doing what's right," for his family, friends, business associates, acquaintances, colleagues, those in need and especially for Atlantic City and his beloved Margate. As Commissioner Rimm, he prioritized the safety and well-being of the citizens of Margate. He was fully dedicated to making Margate the beautiful and peaceful town that it is today. As a testament to Sig Rimm's commitment and dedication to the town he loved, the Jerome Avenue Recreation Complex has been named in his honor. The Sigmund S. Rimm Recreational Complex is a gathering place for sports games and events and general fun for people of all ages. Providing people with opportunities to enjoy themselves in Margate was a great joy for Sig. Sig Rimm has left a timeless legacy of respect, dignity, honesty, integrity, and most of all love for his family and friends. He exuded a constant sense of protection and security to those around him. He was a man who stood up for what was right and actively followed his convictions. Sig is survived by his loving wife Carol and their four children: Carol Messing, Michael Rimm (Gabi Galler-Rimm), Eliot Graff (Lora Heiney) and Felicia "Lisa" Christensen (Neil); his younger brother Alfred "Bucky," Rimm (Sylvia "Simi" Rimm); his grandchildren: Ephraim Messing (Tali), Devorah Esses (Avi), Penina Claman (Zolly), Miriam Rackoff (Aaron), Adrian Rimm, Julian Rimm, Brian (Avery) Christensen, Stephen Christensen (Courtney Drake) and Rhys Graff and eleven great-grandchildren. The South Jersey region, and Margate City, in particular, were profoundly enhanced by the sincere efforts of Sigmund S. Rimm He was a true leader, most often putting others' needs before his own. He will be missed by the many people he reached out to and positively affected in his lifetime. Above all else, Sig was a family man. His memory will live on in the kind deeds and actions of his loved ones forever. The family plans to have an event in the near future in celebration and remembrance of the life of Sigmund S. Rimm. The family greatly appreciates any contributions made in Sig's memory to the following charitable organization: The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
